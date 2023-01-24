Minister: Strengthen Panchkarma centres

Shimla, January 23
Earnest efforts should be made to strengthen Panchkarma centres to make them ‘Centres of Excellence’, said Industries and AYUSH Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan here on Monday.
Chauhan, while presiding over a meeting of the AYUSH Department, issued directions to explore the possibility of Panchkarma in the hotels of HPTDC with good occupancy.
He added, “The staff should be well-trained for imparting quality treatment to the visitors. Not only will it provide added income but it will also strengthen tourism in the state.” Besides, the department was directed to identify suitable land for developing integrated wellness centres in the state.
The minister directed that the proposal for converting Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College, Paprola, into All-India Institute of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences should be expedited.
