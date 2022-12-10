MLAs to take call on CM, says Vikramaditya

ANI

Shimla, December 9

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said that the MLAs would be taking the call regarding Chief Minister. He refuted the claims of “resort politics” being done in the state.

Talking to mediapersons after coming out of the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Oberoi Cecil Hotel, he said, “The MLAs will take a call, and whatever they will decide will be in favour of the state.” Asked about the claims

of Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu having some MLAs supporting him, he said, “I’m not aware of it.”