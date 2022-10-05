Kullu: Teacher accused of molestation sent to 14-day judicial remand

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 4

After five days of police remand, the 57-year-old school teacher, who was arrested on September 28 for allegedly molesting and showing objectionable videos to girl students of Classes II to V of a school in a remote village of Anni subdivision in Kullu, was sent on judicial remand of 14 days till October 17.

A news report about the incident went viral on social media, in which the students were seen giving account of the alleged incident. The students said that the teacher used to show ‘bad videos’ and thrash and threaten

them not to disclose anything to anyone.

They said that the teacher had been indulging in the misdemeanour since a long time, when other teachers were not around. They had alleged that the accused also used to spit in their mouth and face.

The police had booked him under Section 354(D) of the IPC, Section 10 of the POCSO and SC & ST Act. The police had said that the parents of the victims did not want to carry out the medical examination of their wards. The police had ruled out any chance of rape.

The parents had stated that their wards were so scared that they initially did not disclose anything. It was only after a lot of persuasion that the heinous act of the accused came to the fore on September 12. The accused teacher is a resident of the same village and some villagers allegedly pressurised the parents to reach a compromise with the accused.

The parents demanded a fast-track trial and strict action against the accused to set an example in the society. They added that the government should take measures to protect their children so that such incidents are not repeated in the future. There is a lot of anguish among the masses over the matter.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that parents of three girls had registered a police complaint. He said that police would file the chargesheet within two months. He added that further investigations were underway.

