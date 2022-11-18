Monkey snatches bag containing cash

Shimla, November 17
A monkey snatched a bag containing Rs 75,000 from a person on the Mall Road here today.
The man had gone to the BSNL office near the Deputy Commissioner’s office to pay a telephone bill when the monkey snatched his bag and rushed to the roof of a multi-storey building. “The person had barely moved out after paying the telephone bill when the monkey snatched his bag,” said a BSNL employee.
The victim and some BSNL officials chased the monkey to the roof and tried to retrieve the bag. “We have an air gun in the office. We tried to scare the monkey with the gun so that it returns the bag. The monkey gave up the bag but not before tearing some currency notes,” the employee said.
He said monkeys enter the BSNL office all the time and there’s always a risk of them running away with money from cash counters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody