MoU to impart training in drone tech

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

Nine universities, 50 degree colleges and the Technical Education Department today signed an MoU with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) for running drone flying training-related skill development courses across the state.

An official spokesperson said here today that this had been done in order to train students and make them equipped with skills which will help them get jobs in the use of drone technology. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Principal Secretary (Education) Rajneesh.

He said this was the next step taken by the state government towards promotion of drone sector in the state, in keeping up with provisions of the Drone Policy-2022