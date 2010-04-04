Muddy water supply irks Keylong residents

Mandi, March 27
Residents of Keylong in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti have lamented muddy water supply in their area. They have urged the Jal Shakti Department authorities to ensure supply of clean drinking water.
Navang of Keylong said for the past few days, the water supply in Keylong is muddy. This could cause serious health problems among area residents. The Jal Shakti Department must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. Efforts should be made to improve the quality of water supply.
Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad member Kunga Bodh said: “We had raised the issue with Jal Shakti Department officials at Keylong few days back. So far, no steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to improve the situation. Muddy water supply could also lead to an outbreak of various water-borne diseases if timely action is not taken by the department.”
Keylong Jal Shakti Department Sub-Divisional Officer Hem Chand Chauhan said: “Due to rising temperatures, the snow is melting at a fast pace in Lahaul valley. As a result, muddy water mingles with the water supply source leading to the problem. Due to flash floods in Lahaul valley, the water supply infrastructure was damaged last year also.”
“To deal with the problem, we have changed the time of water supply in morning and evening hours, when the melting of snow is negligible,” he said. Efforts were being made to improve the quality of water supply to the area residents, he added.
Melting of snow to be blamed
Due to rising temperatures, the snow is melting at a fast pace in Lahaul valley. As a result of this, muddy water mingles with the water supply source and thus the problem arises. — Hem Chand Chauhan, Keylong Jal Shakti Department sub-divisional officer
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired