Muddy water supply irks Keylong residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 27

Residents of Keylong in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti have lamented muddy water supply in their area. They have urged the Jal Shakti Department authorities to ensure supply of clean drinking water.

Navang of Keylong said for the past few days, the water supply in Keylong is muddy. This could cause serious health problems among area residents. The Jal Shakti Department must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. Efforts should be made to improve the quality of water supply.

Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad member Kunga Bodh said: “We had raised the issue with Jal Shakti Department officials at Keylong few days back. So far, no steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to improve the situation. Muddy water supply could also lead to an outbreak of various water-borne diseases if timely action is not taken by the department.”

Keylong Jal Shakti Department Sub-Divisional Officer Hem Chand Chauhan said: “Due to rising temperatures, the snow is melting at a fast pace in Lahaul valley. As a result, muddy water mingles with the water supply source leading to the problem. Due to flash floods in Lahaul valley, the water supply infrastructure was damaged last year also.”

“To deal with the problem, we have changed the time of water supply in morning and evening hours, when the melting of snow is negligible,” he said. Efforts were being made to improve the quality of water supply to the area residents, he added.

Melting of snow to be blamed

Due to rising temperatures, the snow is melting at a fast pace in Lahaul valley. As a result of this, muddy water mingles with the water supply source and thus the problem arises. — Hem Chand Chauhan, Keylong Jal Shakti Department sub-divisional officer