NGO gets award for therapy van

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 25

The Samphia Foundation, an NGO, here was awarded the International Zero Project Award during a three-day conference at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna in Austria on Thursday. The award was received by Shruti More Bhardwaj, Director, Samphia Foundation.

The office-bearers of the foundation said it was a proud moment for them to get the prestigious award for India’s first therapy van, an initiative started by Samphia Foundation’s Aash Bal Vikas Kendra in November 2020. “Therapy on Wheels” is a unique initiative and has been selected from among 76 innovations from 30 countries for their impactful commitment to reducing barriers for persons with disabilities. The differently abled and specially abled children of the district, who cannot come to the Kendra, are being provided door-to-door therapy services by the therapy van equipped with various amenities. The project was funded by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, New Delhi. —