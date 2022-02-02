Nothing for farmers, farm labour: Himachal Kisan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Shimla: The Himachal Kisan Sabha has said, “No relief for farmers and agricultural labour has been announced. Farmers’ demands for assured procurement at remunerative prices and loan waiver have not been met”. Sabha president Kuldeep Tanwar said the allocation for procurement to the FCI and the decentralised procurement scheme had been reduced by a whopping 28 per cent. “The allocation of funds for fertiliser subsidy has been reduced by 25 per cent,” he added. The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which was Rs 16,000 crore in the last Budget, had been reduced to Rs.15,500 crore, he alleged. TNS

Budget will deepen agriculture crisis: CPM

Shimla: The CPM on Tuesday said that the Union Budget would increase unemployment, inflation and deepen the agriculture crisis. “The Budget shows no way out from the severe economic crisis that the country is facing due to the policies of privatisation and liberalisation of the Central Government,” said Sanjay Chauhan, a CPM leader. The public sector was being systematically destroyed by promoting the PPP mode of development in the Railways and other sectors. “Food subsidy has seen a massive cut in the Budget, which will push the country towards a food crisis. The cut in the MGNREGA allocation will affect rural employment,” said Chauhan.

