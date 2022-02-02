Nothing for farmers, farm labour: Himachal Kisan Sabha

Shimla: The Himachal Kisan Sabha has said, “No relief for farmers and agricultural labour has been announced. Farmers’ demands for assured procurement at remunerative prices and loan waiver have not been met”. Sabha president Kuldeep Tanwar said the allocation for procurement to the FCI and the decentralised procurement scheme had been reduced by a whopping 28 per cent. “The allocation of funds for fertiliser subsidy has been reduced by 25 per cent,” he added. The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which was Rs 16,000 crore in the last Budget, had been reduced to Rs.15,500 crore, he alleged. TNS
Budget will deepen agriculture crisis: CPM
Shimla: The CPM on Tuesday said that the Union Budget would increase unemployment, inflation and deepen the agriculture crisis. “The Budget shows no way out from the severe economic crisis that the country is facing due to the policies of privatisation and liberalisation of the Central Government,” said Sanjay Chauhan, a CPM leader. The public sector was being systematically destroyed by promoting the PPP mode of development in the Railways and other sectors. “Food subsidy has seen a massive cut in the Budget, which will push the country towards a food crisis. The cut in the MGNREGA allocation will affect rural employment,” said Chauhan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...