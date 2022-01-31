NPS association flays Himachal government over failure to form panel

NURPUR, JANUARY 30

Kangra president of New Pension Scheme (NPS) Employees’ Association Rajinder Minhas has criticised the government for not constituting a committee to address demands and grievances of the NPS employees despite a notification.

In a statement here today, he said after demonstration by around 30,000 NPS employees in Dharamsala on December 11, the state government had issued a notification the same day for constituting the committee but there had been no headway.

He lamented that even after 40 days, the government had failed to constitute the committee by nominating its members.

He said the government had even “acceded” to the demand of the association for the inclusion of 30 per cent members of the association in this committee. — OC