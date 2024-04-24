Of over 1 lakh weapons in Himachal, 70,343 deposited

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

To ensure free and fair elections in the state, as many as 70,343 out of the total 1,00,403 licensed weapons in Himachal Pradesh have been deposited.

This information was provided by the spokesperson for the State Election Commission here today. He said the number of the arms deposited were 1,350 in Baddi, 4,913 in Bilaspur, 5,603 in Chamba, 3,898 in Hamirpur, 12,468 in Kangra, 1,406 in Kinnaur, 4,653 in Kullu, 222 in Lahaul-Spiti, 7,281 in Mandi, 3,954 in Nurpur, 12,111 in Shimla, 5,791 in Sirmaur, 3,877 in Solan and 2,816 in Una.

Apart from this, since the elections were announced and imposition of the model code of conduct, 73 complaints were received from across the state through the cVigil out of which 36 complaints have been disposed of and 37 complaints ,which were either false or were not found genuine, were dropped after scrutiny.

