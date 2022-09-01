One killed, 5 hurt in two accidents

Mandi, August 31
A 20-year-old girl was killed while three sustained injuries in an accident on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Sarchu in Ladakh today.
According to the police, the injured had been rushed to the Army camp hospital at Sarchu. The detailed information about the deceased and injured victims was awaited.
In another road accident on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Dwada in Mandi district, one person was missing while two sustained injuries when their car fell into the Beas. The driver lost control of the vehicle.
Som Dev and Vir Singh of Kullu district sustained injuries, while driver Thakur Das of Mandi was missing.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said the car had been retrieved while Thakur Das was still untraced. A search operation would begin tomorrow.
