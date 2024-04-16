Online admit cards for Agniveer exams issued

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The online admit cards for the examination for recruitment in the Army under the Agniveer Scheme have been issued and are available to be downloaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Recruitment Director, Army Recruitment Office (Shimla), Col Pushvinder Kaur, in a statement, said the candidates could download their admit card by visiting the website.

She also appealed to the candidates to contact the Army Recruitment Centre if they face any issues in downloading the admit card.

The online examination is set to take place from April 22 to May 7. The examination will be conducted at three examination centres — HP College of Education; JCB Public Senior Secondary School, New Shimla; and Green Hills Engineering College, Solan.

