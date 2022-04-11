Palampur: SIT formed after protest for fresh probe into boy's death

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 10

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Khushal Sharma constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the death of 12-year-old Munish — who was found hanging in Bari Kedara village, Palampur, on April 4 — after his parents, along with residents of their native village Bir Gunehar in Baijnath Sub-Division took out a procession in Dharamsala demanding a fresh inquiry.

The protestors claimed that the Bhawarna police station wasn’t investigating the case properly and was forcing Munish’s parents to not file a complaint. They submitted a memorandum with the SP seeking fresh inquiry in the case . Munish’s father, Santosh Kumar told the SP that despite his repeated requests and even providing the name of a suspect in the case, the police refused to investigate the matter. He said it is unbelievable that a 12-year-old committed suicide and that too by hanging.

The SP assured him that if any lapses were found on the part of SHO Bhawarna, appropriate action would be initiated. In such sensitive cases police should be extra cautious during the investigation and should have sympathy with the victims and his kins, the SP said.