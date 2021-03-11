Paonta Sahib-Shillai NH closed at night

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 14

In a bid to avert any mishap owing to recurring landslides at Heona village, SDM Shillai Suresh Singha today ordered closure of the Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway 707 from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am tomorrow.

The SDM informed that commuters could take arterial routes to reach their destination. Vehicles going from Shillai to Paonta Sahib were asked to take the Kafota-Jong- Killor-Paonta Sahib road while the ones coming from Shree Renuka ji could use the Sataun-Paonta Sahib road.