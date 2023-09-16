Paragliding resumes at Bir-Billing

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 15

The state government has lifted the ban on paragliding at Bir Billing from tomorrow.

A complete ban was imposed on paragliding in July with the onset of the monsoon to avoid any mishaps. Official sources said after notifying certain safety guidelines, the district administration has restored all types of paragliding activities in Bir-Billing.

As paragliding was banned, most of the hotels and homestays wore a deserted look. Bir-Billing is probably Asia’s best paragliding site and is ranked amongst the best sites in the world.

This cozy village, a centre for eco-tourism, meditation and spiritual studies, is situated away from the hustle and bustle of big cities and other tourist destinations. The valley is located in the west of Mandi district and the village is famous for its scenic beauty. It is one of those less famous adventure destinations around the globe that offers holistic peace of mind to adventure enthusiasts as well as travellers.

On the top of the mountains is the take-off site for paragliding. Having hosted the Paragliding World Cup in 2018, Bir is referred to as the Paragliding Capital of India and is fast becoming the Mecca for paragliding enthusiasts and adventure sports lovers across the world.

Billing, the take-off point, is situated at 8,000 feet from the sea level and offers a great flight. The landing site is on the southern edge of Bir and is around 4,500 feet from the sea level. The scenic beauty and the elevation offer amazing weather conditions throughout the year.

