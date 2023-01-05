Kuldeep Singh Pathania set to be elected Speaker of Himachal Assembly

Dharamsala, January 4
Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Congress MLA from the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district, today filed his nomination papers for the post of Himachal Assembly Speaker.
With the Congress having 40 MLAs in the 68-member House and the Opposition BJP 25, Pathania’s election to the post appears to be a foregone conclusion. Pathania submitted his papers to Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yash Pal in the presence of senior leaders, including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. The Speaker’s election is to take place tomorrow. A five-term legislator and an advocate by profession, he was elected an MLA for the first time on the Congress ticket in 1985, then becoming the youngest legislator of the sixth Assembly. He had won as an Independent in 1993 and 2003 and on the Congress ticket in 2007 and 2022.
Sources said the nomination of Kuldeep Singh Pathania was finalised as Pro Tem Speaker Chander Kumar, an MLA from Jawali in Kangra district, has been eyeing a Cabinet berth.
