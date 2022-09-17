PM likely to visit Kullu Dasehra festival: CM

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 16

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the International Kullu Dasehra festival to be organised from October 5 to 11.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight development projects worth Rs 26 crore in the Kullu Assembly constituency during the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme. He said that the Prime Minister was likely to grace the occasion and seek the blessings of Lord Raghunath.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister often mentions Bijli Mahadev at meetings and a helipad would be constructed there. The Prime Minister would be invited to the holy place again. He added that an eco-friendly market and toilets would be constructed at Bijli Mahadev shrine.

He said, “The literacy rate at the formation of the state was 4.8 per cent while today it is above 83 per cent. In 1948, there were only 228 km roads in the state but today there are around 40,000 km roads. The Rs 60,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has proved to be a boon to the state, as nearly 51 per cent roads have been constructed under it.”

Earlier, Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 developmental projects worth about Rs 60 crore in the Banjar Assembly constituency.