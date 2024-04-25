Poll training for officials held in Chamba, Pangi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 24

A day-long training session for presiding and polling officers was held ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chamba on today.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal presided over the training programme, attended by more than 500 election staff. The session was organised at Government Millennium Polytechnic College, Chamba.

During the training session, the District Electoral Officer provided crucial information related to various guidelines laid by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and instructions regarding the electoral procedures to be followed during the polling process.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Assistant Electoral Officer Arun Sharma said a total of 122 polling centres would be set up within the Chamba Assembly segment for the Lok Sabha polls.

Two polling stations will be managed by female staff, one centre will be managed by staff with disabilities and another will be managed by youth officials. He also shared important information related to the voting process.

Dr Kehar Singh provided detailed information about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) process, along with hands-on training during the programme.

Dummy polling booths were set up during the training to familiarise all polling officers with the procedures to be followed on the day of voting.

Acting as the master trainer Avinash Pal acquainted all present polling officers with the election process, including filling various forms, obtaining election materials, depositing election materials, connecting EVMs and VVPATs, operating EVMs properly, conducting mock polls and effectively resolving complexities that may arise during the electoral process.

Meanwhile, a training session was also held at Killar in tribal sub-division of Pangi under the supervision of Residential Commissioner Ritika Jindal.

Jindal said Pangi valley has been divided into five sectors for the Lok Sabha elections and 39 polling centres will be established. During the programme, she familiarised all employees with the intricacies of the voting process.

Emphasising that the electoral process is the cornerstone of our democracy, she urged everyone to carry out their responsibilities with impartiality and integrity, ensuring free and fair elections.

Additionally, she provided comprehensive information about the functioning of the EVMs to the officials.

Assistant Election Officer and Pangi SDM, Raman Gharsangi, motivated the officials to work with impartiality and honesty during the election process and to provide their services diligently. He instructed the officials to contact the election office in case of any doubts or queries.

During the training programme, master trainer Kedar Sharma briefed the employees and officials about the election process, ensuring they have a thorough understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

The mock polling training programme aims to equip election officials with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct smooth and transparent elections in the Pangi constituency, he said.

