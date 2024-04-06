Preparations in full swing ahead of Himachal Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is scheduled to be the chief guest at the state-level Himachal Day event set to be held on the Ridge here on April 15. This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap while presiding over a meeting organised regarding the preparations for the event yesterday.

He said a parade would be organised, in which contingents of the Shimla Police, Traffic Police, Home Guard, NSS, Scouts and Guides, SDRF and the Indian Police Reserve Corps would take part. The rehearsal for the parade would start from April 10, he added, noting that a cultural programme was also scheduled to take place during the event, in which groups from Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kangra districts would perform. Performances by the Himachal Pradesh Police Band and Himachal Home Guard Band would be among the main attractions of the event, he said. The DC directed the officials concerned to send invitation letters on time and make proper seating arrangements for freedom fighters at the function. He asked officials of all departments to work in close coordination with each other and complete all the preparations within the stipulated time.

