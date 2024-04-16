Rampur set to host International pro-boxing championship

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 15

Bushahr Boxing Club in Rampur of Shimla district is set to organise an international-level pro-boxing championship in Rampur in October. Apart from local boxers, boxers from Russia and the Philippines will also participate in the event.

The boxing club also launched a t-shirt with its logo during the annual meeting on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the t-shirts were distributed to young boxers in several areas of the district.

A spokesperson of the club said the purpose of organising events at this level was to attract the youth towards sports, while keeping them away from drugs by bringing international-level players so that they could get a chance to learn.

Boxing Club president Tilak Raj Sharma said in the month of October, Bushahr Boxing Club would organise an international fight in Rampur.

In the fight, a local fighter and a fighter from either Russia or Philippines would participate. People would get to see players fight on a very big level, he added.

