Real estate firm 'chopped' more trees than permitted in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 20

Felling of trees in excess of the number permitted by a real estate firm in Shiller patwar circle of Kasauli tehsil has come to light.

E Vikram, Conservator of Forests, Solan forest circle, said today that he had constituted a committee headed by the Divisional Forest Officer, Solan, to probe into a complaint received early this month. The committee mentioned in its inquiry report that multiple permissions were granted to the firm to axe trees (27 trees in 2018 and 49 in March 2021) for the construction of a tourism unit.

“The firm owners allegedly connived with Forest Department employees, who reported that 12 trees had fallen due to heavy rain from August to October in 2021. Later, 14 more trees were reported to have fallen due to heavy rain. Four more trees were found axed on December 5. This was over and above the limit of one-third of the total number trees that can be felled in such cases,” said Vikram.

He made a field visit on December 5 to take stock of the situation. He said, “The firm did not comply with the stipulation of maintaining a green area. The field staff of the Forest Department also did not protect the trees and did not enforce the provisions of the HP Land Preservation Act, 1978. No action was taken against the firm for felling trees in excess of that allowed.”

It was pointed out in the inquiry report that the firm also did not plant saplings three times the number of trees felled, as required under the norms.

Ajay Shrivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said that he had directed the Conservator of Forests, Solan to look into the case. He added that a detailed report was awaited for further action, as the land involved in the case was not forestland.

Shrivastava also directed the field staff to make clear recommendations in cases where trees in excess of that permitted were axed by showing that they fell due to heavy rain. Only 69 trees were found standing on the plot, including four that were felled recently.

In another case, 39 trees at Chabal village near Kasauli were recently felled illegally to provide access to a plot owned by a real estate developer. The report of a detailed inquiry was awaited. The police, too, are investigating the case after registering an FIR.

The Kasauli area has earned notoriety for unauthorised constructions. A lady officer of the Town and Country Planning Department and a labourer of the PWD were killed by an “agitated” resort owner during a demolition drive in May 2018.