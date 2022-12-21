 Real estate firm 'chopped' more trees than permitted in Kasauli : The Tribune India

Real estate firm 'chopped' more trees than permitted in Kasauli

Connivance of Forest Dept staff comes to fore in inquiry report

Real estate firm 'chopped' more trees than permitted in Kasauli

Trees axed illegally by a firm developing a tourism unit near Kasauli.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 20

Felling of trees in excess of the number permitted by a real estate firm in Shiller patwar circle of Kasauli tehsil has come to light.

E Vikram, Conservator of Forests, Solan forest circle, said today that he had constituted a committee headed by the Divisional Forest Officer, Solan, to probe into a complaint received early this month. The committee mentioned in its inquiry report that multiple permissions were granted to the firm to axe trees (27 trees in 2018 and 49 in March 2021) for the construction of a tourism unit.

“The firm owners allegedly connived with Forest Department employees, who reported that 12 trees had fallen due to heavy rain from August to October in 2021. Later, 14 more trees were reported to have fallen due to heavy rain. Four more trees were found axed on December 5. This was over and above the limit of one-third of the total number trees that can be felled in such cases,” said Vikram.

He made a field visit on December 5 to take stock of the situation. He said, “The firm did not comply with the stipulation of maintaining a green area. The field staff of the Forest Department also did not protect the trees and did not enforce the provisions of the HP Land Preservation Act, 1978. No action was taken against the firm for felling trees in excess of that allowed.”

It was pointed out in the inquiry report that the firm also did not plant saplings three times the number of trees felled, as required under the norms.

Ajay Shrivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said that he had directed the Conservator of Forests, Solan to look into the case. He added that a detailed report was awaited for further action, as the land involved in the case was not forestland.

Shrivastava also directed the field staff to make clear recommendations in cases where trees in excess of that permitted were axed by showing that they fell due to heavy rain. Only 69 trees were found standing on the plot, including four that were felled recently.

In another case, 39 trees at Chabal village near Kasauli were recently felled illegally to provide access to a plot owned by a real estate developer. The report of a detailed inquiry was awaited. The police, too, are investigating the case after registering an FIR.

The Kasauli area has earned notoriety for unauthorised constructions. A lady officer of the Town and Country Planning Department and a labourer of the PWD were killed by an “agitated” resort owner during a demolition drive in May 2018.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

3
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

4
Sports

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

5
Punjab

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

6
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

7
Nation

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

8
Haryana

In dense fog, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident

9
Nation

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

10
Himachal

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh urges PM Modi to have ‘big heart’, ensure support to Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Top News

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...

Amid Covid upsurge in China, Mandaviya calls review meet today

Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today

Send positive samples for sequencing, states told

Former Punjab Chief Minister Channi spents night with Moosewala’s parents at his house in Mansa

Former Punjab Chief Minister Channi spents night with Moosewala's parents at his house in Mansa

Elon Musk agrees to resign as Twitter CEO if he finds 'someone...'

Elon Musk agrees to resign as Twitter CEO if he finds 'someone...'

Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers

Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers

Say China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is y...


Cities

View All

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Cockfighting, betting rampant in rural areas of Gurdaspur, police on toes

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 4,735 dog bite cases this year, second among UTs

Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh among top performers in social progress index

Chandigarh to build 2 green corridors along Patiala ki Rao, N-Choe

AAP to pay ~97 cr for ‘political’ ads: Delhi L-G

AAP to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political' ads: Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Farmers, Latifpura residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Chaos on roads due to march, shobha yatra

Population of city 'declines' in survey!

Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Apart from flak, rows, nothing to MC, Improvement Trust's credit

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed