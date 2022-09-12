Residents oppose inclusion of Mandu patwar circle in Saho

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 11

Villagers of Kumharka and Baat gram panchayats have opposed the inclusion of Mandu patwar circle in the newly created Saho sub-tehsil in Chamba district.

A delegation of the villagers submitted a memorandum to Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra on Friday in this regard and demanded not to include Mandu patwar circle in the Saho sub-tehsil.

“It is impossible for the people of these villages to reach Saho by wasting their time and money,” they said in the memorandum.

The villagers argued that with the addition of Mandu patwar circle in Saho sub-tehsil, they would have to travel a long way for their revenue-related works. They demanded that the Mandu patwar circle should be kept with Chamba tehsil which is nearest to their villages.

#chamba