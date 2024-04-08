Rider killed in Una oil tanker fire

Our Correspondent

Una, April 7

A tanker, filled with diesel, met with an accident in the main bazaar in Tahliwal industrial area today, resulting in death of a two-wheeler rider, while a car was completely gutted due to fire.

According to information received from district police, the braking system of the tanked failed, leading to the incident. The driver lost control over the vehicle, which hit a two-wheeler, killing its rider. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chand, son of Bhajna Ram, resident of Gagg Jindbadi in Rup Nagar district of Punjab.

Before toppling over in the Tahliwal main bazaar, the tanked hit a couple of more two-wheelers, injuring those riding on them. They were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. Those whose names could be confirmed included Rajiv Kumar and his son Rohan Preet from Tahliwal, Neeraj and Ramesh, both from Tahliwal, Anita from Saloh village and Anup from Santoshgarh, all in Una district. One of the injured persons Rajiv Kumar was shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

Ill-fated tanker on fire.

In the raging fire and towering thick black smoke, there was chaos all around and a car was also completely damaged in the flames. Six fire fighting vehicles had to be pressed into service to douse the flames and the entire exercise lasted for hours.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was campaigning in Una Assembly segment, also rushed to the spot where police and officials from the district administration besides fire fighters and local volunteers were working to mitigate the disaster.

According to ASP Sanjeev Bhatia, the oil tanker bearing registration number PB 65 AY 5513 was on a steep descend on the Dulehar to Tahliwal highway. The vehicle’s brakes failed and it got out of the driver’s control, leading to the accident. The road has been cleared to vehicular traffic and police have begun probe, said the ASP.

