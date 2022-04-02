Road to colony sinking, HPUTA submits memo to VC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

The road leading from the Summerhill market to Teachers Colony is sinking and needs immediate repairs. The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) has submitted a memorandum citing their demand to Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), here today.

The association said the musical fountain on the road is causing unbearable noise in the vicinity of the colony during morning and evening hours, leading to mental agony among residents, especially elders and sick family members. They suggested that the music be played occasionally, that too on low volume.

President and secretary of the association, Prof SL Kaushal and Prof RL Zinta, stated that the colony was witnessing frequent power failures. They demanded that the electricity transformer located in Block 2 be shifted as it faces frequent short circuit, posing a threat to residents.

The association also urged the VC to expedite the beautification work of the Colony. Members said it was surprising that the CM had inaugurated the project in July 2021 but it was yet to be completed. As a result, residents were facing a lot of inconvenience in parking vehicles and the dust was leading to various respiratory difficulties among children and elderly.