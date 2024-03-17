SC-mandated survey of manual scavengers begins in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 16

In adherence to the directives of the Supreme Court, a comprehensive survey has been started in Sirmaur district to identify manual scavenging workers and implement measures for their welfare, empowerment and rehabilitation. A dedicated committee has been constituted at the district level, with District Magistrate Sumit Khimta appointed as its chairman.

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level survey committee in Nahan, DM Khimta said the survey operations were officially kicked off on March 15 and were scheduled for completion by April 15. The survey would be conducted by the Municipal Council in urban areas and by panchayats through Block Development Officers (BDOs) in rural regions.

Khimta emphasised the importance of disseminating information about the survey at both urban and rural levels, instructing panchayat representatives and anganwadi centres to play an active role in the outreach effort.

He said while the construction of modern toilets in Sirmaur had reduced the instances of manual scavenging, sanitation workers were still frequently tasked with cleaning septic tanks, toilets and drains manually. He stressed upon the inclusion of such workers in the survey to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The DC directed officials of the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Urban Bodies departments to facilitate the survey process and ensure its widespread publicity.

The initiative aims to enable all eligible sanitation workers to submit their claims by the April 15 deadline. District Welfare Officer Vivek Arora provided detailed insights into the survey proceedings during the meeting, ensuring clarity and understanding among the attendees.

