Six months on, road to Spiti valley reopens for light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 2

The Border Roads Organisation restored the strategically important Gramphu-Sumdo road for traffic via the Kunzum Pass from Manali and Lahaul side last evening after almost six months. With the restoration of the road, visitors could access the Spiti valley from Manali and Lahaul side.

This road is strategically important for military personnel and civilians because Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts share boundaries with China. This road connects Lahaul and Spiti with Kinnaur.

This road had remained blocked for traffic since October last year because of heavy snowfall at the Kunzum Pass and its nearby places. The BRO worked relentlessly and restored this road earlier this year. Last year, the BRO had restored it on May 25.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has decided to allow light vehicles on this road from the Manali side to the Spiti valley from today. Spiti is the famous tourist destination, which attracts a large number of tourists round the year.

The road will provide an easy access to residents of the Spiti valley to Lahaul and Manali.

According to DC Neeraj Kumar, light vehicles would be allowed on this road from Gramphu to Kaza and Sumdo to and fro.

However, the movement of heavy vehicles like bus and truck was not allowed because the road was yet not suitable for such vehicles.

“There is need to widen this road for heavy vehicles. The BRO has engaged its workforce and machinery to widen it for smooth traffic. As soon as the BRO accomplishes its task of widening the road, the administration will allow heavy vehicles,” said the DC.

#Tourism