SJPNL steps in to meet summer water demand

Shimla, April 17
To ensure ample supply of drinking water to the town, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) has enhanced the lifting of water from the Seog catchment area.
Koti Brandi, the main drinking water supply source to the capital town, has completely dried up recently after which SJPNL decided to provide drinking water to Shimla for six days a week instead.
With the drying up of Koti Brandi, the risk of drying up of other schemes which supply water to the town, has increased.
This has raised concern amongst residents over the shortage of drinking water in the summer season.
Every year, the residents of the capital have to face inconvenience due to the shortage of drinking water during the summer season.
