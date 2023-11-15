Soon, Mandi hospital to get radiotherapy machine

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 14

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital at Nerchowk in Mandi district will get a linear accelerator machine to provide radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients. Costing Rs 19 crore, the machine, being purchased from the Netherlands, is expected to be delivered to the hospital next month.

The cancer hospital building has been constructed on the premises of the medical college at a cost of Rs 40 lakh with help from the Central and state governments. The civil work on the building is almost complete.

Dr RR Negi, head of the cancer treatment centre at the college, said, “At present, only chemotherapy is available at the medical institute for the treatment of cancer patients. However, radiotherapy treatment is also required for the treatment of cancer, which currently is not available at the college. With the installation of a linear accelerator machine, we will be able to provide radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients here.”

College principal Dr DK Verma said, “To ensure better medical facilities to cancer patients, I have ordered the purchase of a linear accelerator machine, which will be delivered from the Netherlands. The Rs 19 crore device is expected to be delivered next month. We are determined to make the cancer hospital functional by February.”

