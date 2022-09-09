Sorry state of HIMUDA flats in Parwanoo

HIMUDA flats in Parwanoo have not been allotted for years. As a result, thieves have started stealing gadgets and equipment installed in these flats. Moreover, the flats are in poor condition due to neglect from the authorities concerned. Faulty policies are to blame for crores of rupees that have been wasted on this project. Ramesh, Parwanoo
Monkey menace at The Ridge
Monkey menace is again on rise on The Mall Road and The Ridge in Shimla. Monkeys can be seen chasing people carrying eatables. On several occasions, the monkeys snatch eatables from children. The MC and the authorities concerned should take appropriate action to keep a check on the monkeys. — Rajan, Shimla
Garlic farmers not getting fair prices
The farmers growing garlic in the state are a harried lot as they are not getting statisfactory prices. The farmers had stored the produce in anticipation that the price will increase. But even months after the harvest, garlic rates in the mandis are still low. Now, the threat of the stored produce rotting looms large. — Ajay, Nahan
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
