Sorry state of HIMUDA flats in Parwanoo

HIMUDA flats in Parwanoo have not been allotted for years. As a result, thieves have started stealing gadgets and equipment installed in these flats. Moreover, the flats are in poor condition due to neglect from the authorities concerned. Faulty policies are to blame for crores of rupees that have been wasted on this project. Ramesh, Parwanoo

Monkey menace at The Ridge

Monkey menace is again on rise on The Mall Road and The Ridge in Shimla. Monkeys can be seen chasing people carrying eatables. On several occasions, the monkeys snatch eatables from children. The MC and the authorities concerned should take appropriate action to keep a check on the monkeys. — Rajan, Shimla

Garlic farmers not getting fair prices

The farmers growing garlic in the state are a harried lot as they are not getting statisfactory prices. The farmers had stored the produce in anticipation that the price will increase. But even months after the harvest, garlic rates in the mandis are still low. Now, the threat of the stored produce rotting looms large. — Ajay, Nahan

