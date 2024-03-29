 Speaker to decide on three Ind MLAs’ resignations, says Guv : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Speaker to decide on three Ind MLAs’ resignations, says Guv

Speaker to decide on three Ind MLAs’ resignations, says Guv

As per Constitution, Raj Bhawan can’t intervene in the matter

Speaker to decide on three Ind MLAs’ resignations, says Guv

(L-R) KL Thakur Nalagarh, Hoshiyar Singh Dehra, Ashish Sharma Hamirpur



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 28

While Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania has summoned three Independent MLAs over their decision to resign from the House on April 10, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has made it clear that as per the Constitution, the Raj Bhawan has no role whatsoever in the issue.

He said, “The Raj Bhawan has no authority to interfere in the matter, so why should I unnecessarily get involved in it. The Speaker is free to run the affairs of the Assembly under whichever rules he feels appropriate. If people feel that there are certain shortcomings in the decision of the Speaker, they can knock the doors of court or else accept it.”

Urged Speaker to accept resignations

  • The three Independent legislators — Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) — had submitted their resignations to the Speaker on March 22
  • They had urged the Speaker to accept their resignations immediately so that fresh byelections could be notified
  • They had also personallyhanded over a copy of their resignations to the Governor, urging him to impress upon the Speaker to accept them

The Speaker has summoned the three MLAs on April 10 to be convinced that they have not tendered their resignations under any pressure. The three, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP MLAs, had handed over their resignations to the Speaker and the Vidhan Sabha Secretary on March 22.

Shukla said, “The Governor, as per the Constitution, also has no role whatsoever in the issue. Though the three MLAs wanted me to intervene in the matter, the Raj Bhawan cannot interfere.” He refused to divulge the details of the letter he had written to the Speaker.

He, however, said that he had sent the MLAs’ letter to the Speaker while citing rules in the context of the Supreme Court verdict with regard to the Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabhas. “It is for the Vidhan Sabha Speaker to take the final decision. As per the Supreme Court order, if an MLA hands over his resignation personally to the Speaker, the latter must accept it,” he added.

The Governor said that the three legislators had met him and he had sent their resignations to the Speaker, which were duly acknowledged. “The Vidhan Sabha Act and rules clearly define as to how the Speaker must act when the MLAs give physical presence and when they send the letter and are not present in person,” he added.

The three Independent legislators — Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) — had submitted their resignations to the Speaker on March 22. They had urged him to accept their resignations immediately so that fresh byelections could be notified. They had also handed over a copy of their resignations to the Governor personally, urging him to impress upon the Speaker to accept them forthwith.

“There appears to be a clear attempt to delay the entire procedure though we personally handed over our resignations to the Speaker,” said Hoshiyar Singh. He added that the three MLAs were keen that their resignations be accepted immediately so that byelections could be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal on June 1.

He also hinted that in case of undue delay in the acceptance of their resignations, the three MLAs could move court to get the entire process hastened.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

3
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

4
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

6
Punjab

‘Operation Lotus’ under way in Punjab: Saurabh Bharadwaj

7
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

8
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

9
Uttar Pradesh

Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

10
India

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...

Centre open to bringing changes in Agniveer scheme, if needed: Rajnath

Centre open to bringing changes in Agniveer scheme, if needed: Rajnath Singh


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G

High Court pulls up MCD over its ‘precarious' financial health

Delhi Congress chief accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ constitutional agencies

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Railways offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman