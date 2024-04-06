Staunch opponents share BJP’s stage at Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 5

Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur and former MLA Lakhwinder Rana, who are staunch opponents, today shared the stage at Nalagarh where BJP’s election in-charge Shrikant Sharma presided over a party workers’ meeting.

The duo came together nearly 16 months after the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. KL Thakur, a BJP rebel, had contested the elections as an Independent candidate and defeated Rana, who was then the BJP candidate. Thakur’s victory had made Rana bitter as he had joined the BJP after leaving the Congress weeks before the Assembly elections. Rana, who was the sitting Congress MLA from Nalagarh in 2022, had recently opposed Thakur’s decision to rejoin the BJP, as the party had expelled him for six years for contesting the last Assembly elections as an Independent candidate.

While Rana’s unease was visible, Shrikant tried to project unity before the party workers. The two leaders were strictly advised to focus only on the achievements of the Central Government while keeping personal bitterness aside.

Shrikant said, “The 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been exemplary. Under his leadership, India’s stature in the world has grown and the country has emerged as a world leader.”

He added, “During his 10-year tenure, Narendra Modi has provided houses to four crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This is a huge achievement. Also, the PMGKAY ensured that 80 crore people do not sleep hungry.”

