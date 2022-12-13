Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Restore Sonia Gandhi's plaque at Atal Tunnel

Shimla, December 12
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would take up the matter of restoration of the foundation stone plaque of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang laid by Sonia Gandhi, the then Chairperson of the National Advisory Council, on June 28, 2010.
He said, “The foundation stone plaque was found missing. It is an insult to democracy and the plaque should be restored to the tunnel at the earliest.” He added that the Border Roads Organisation had built the 9.02 km tunnel to connect landlocked Lahaul and Spiti district.
The Congress had taken up with the authorities concerned the issue of restoration of the missing plaque and its restoration to the tunnel. It had also raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.
