Sulah gets development projects worth Rs234 cr

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 234.24 crore in the Sulah constituency of Kangra district. Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar represents the constituency.

26 projects inaugurated The CM inaugurated 26 projects worth Rs78.36 crore, including the Thural-Challah road, a bridge over the Neugal khud on the Sulah-Jajjar-Parour road, a footbridge near a school in Bhawarn, Arts Block of Maharaja Sansar Chand Memorial College at Thural, Science Block at Government Degree College at Noura etc.

Thakur, while addressing a huge gathering at Nagni, said that it was for the first time that the Sulah constituency was getting projects of over Rs 234 crore. He inaugurated 26 projects of Rs 78.36 crore, including the Thural-Challah road built at a cost of Rs 9.45 crore, a bridge over the Neugal khud on the Sulah-Jajjar-Parour road built for Rs 4.52 crore, a footbridge near Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarn, constructed for Rs 69 lakh, Arts block of Maharaja Sansar Chand Memorial College at Thural constructed for Rs 5.18 crore, science block of Government Degree College at Noura for Rs 5.02 crore, additional block of Government Senior Secondary School at Dehan for Rs 2.33 crore, additional building of science block in Government Senior Secondary School at Bhawarna for Rs1.33 crore, lift water supply schemes for Bhadgwar, Sihol, Bhawarna Khas, Arth Chanjehar villages

built for Rs 3.95 crore, and for Kural, Sihota and Marhoon panchayats for Rs 2.44 crore, lift irrigation schemes for Rouda Dhatti and adjoining villages constructed for Rs 1.76 crore, at Marhoon built for Rs 1.96 crore, at Kural for Rs1.36 crores and at Pudwa for Rs 1.19 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of 25 developmental works to be completed at a cost of Rs 155.86 crore.