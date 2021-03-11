Suspended last year, two trains yet to be restored in Kangra valley

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 17

The Railways is yet to restore all train services that were suspended owing to the Covid crisis in April 2021, on the Kangra valley narrow-gauge railway line.

Before the suspension, seven trains were running on the line. Out of these, only five have been restored so far. Commuters and tourists claim that the five restored services haven’t been scheduled properly.

Despite repeated requests from social organisations and political outfits, the Railways is yet to do the needful. Several pleas of Lok Sabha member Krishan Kapoor have also proved futile.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, while talking to The Tribune, said the Railways shouldn’t only restore the suspended services but also add more trains in view of the ongoing tourists season.

The narrow-gauge line is an important link to the Kangra valley and beyond. It connects 33 stations and passes through important towns of the region such as Nurpur, Jawali, Jwalamukhi, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar, which are also major tourist and pilgrimage centres.

The track is also not in proper condition because of the absence of adequate repairs and maintenance.

