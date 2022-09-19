Tender process for PGI unit near Una begins: Satpal Singh Satti

Our Correspondent

Una, September 18

The process to award tender for the construction of the 300-bed PGI hospital at Malahat village near Una has been initiated and the last date for submission of tenders has been fixed for October 6.

Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti said Rs 500 crore would be spent on the health facility, which included Rs 120 crore on the latest medical equipment. He said once functional, the hospital would benefit people living in lower parts of the state as well as in the neighbouring areas of Punjab.

Satti said the construction committee of the PGI, Chandigarh, had set a deadline of two years to the selected firm for completion of civil works. He said the Centre and state government were working in coordination to ensure that the project was completed in due time.

The BJP leader said basic infrastructure, including approach road, electricity transformers and water supply for the hospital, were in place. He said the daily water requirement for the hospital was about 10 lakh litres for which three deep bore tubewells had been constructed at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. The work on the construction of the boundary wall was almost complete, he said.

