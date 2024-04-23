Thrashed by cops, youth ‘suffers’ loss of hearing

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

A 17-year-old youth identified as Adiya Thakur, a resident of Naulakha village in Mandi district, has reported substantial loss of hearing and perforation in his one ear after the police beat him up at the Sundernagar police station on April 16.

The victim alleged: “On April 16, after leaving from the ITI, I went to enjoy at a local fair in Sundernagar. Later, I went to my home. On reaching home, I received a call from a policeman. He called me to the police station for questioning in a theft case. The police suspected that I stole the purse of a woman in the fair. I told the police that I did not commit theft. The cops used excessive force on me after which I suffered a hearing loss and severe pain in one of my ears.”

“On April 19, I went to the Sundernagar Civil Hospital for a medical check-up during which a doctor informed me that I have an internal injury in one of my ears, which may cause complete hearing loss in the near future,” the victim claimed.

The youth has submitted a written complaint against cops to the DSP, Sundernagar, and demanded stern action against them.

Bharat Bhushan, DSP, Sundernagar, said a departmental inquiry had initiated against cops involved in the incident. A medical examination of youth would be conducted and action initiated if cops were found guilty, he said.

