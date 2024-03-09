Tourists getting a high, but Bir-Billing pays heavy price

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 8

In the absence of any check from state authorities, one of the top paragliding sites of the world, the Bir-Billing region is slowly turning into a slum. Due to the apathy of the authorities, unplanned and haphazard construction has become common at the famous tourist destination.

In the past five years, the Bir-Billing valley has become the first choice of domestic and foreign tourists. Hundreds of foreign and domestic tourists come to the valley and enjoy the adventure sport of paragliding.

In the absence of any check by the state government, particularly the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, dozens of hotels and buildings are being constructed here in an unplanned manner. If no timely and strict steps are taken by the state government and the TCP Department, its fate would be the same as faced by McLeodganj, Shimla and Manali, where there is no space left to park vehicles or even walk around. It is high time the state government came forward and enforced the TCP rules strictly.

While talking to The Tribune, a senior official said the government has already constituted the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) for the planned development of Bir-Billing, it would take care of the tourist destination. However, the SADA has badly failed as the situation has moved from bad to worse, there is a spate of large scale illegal construction in the area.

Though the local hotel association is making efforts to keep the area clean, the situation has become intractable because of the rising number of tourists and unplanned construction.

“All basic amenities are missing in Bir-Billing, a major tourist spot. It is also a favourite trekking spot for tourists coming to the Kangra valley. Hundreds of foreigners trek via Billing to the snow-covered places every season,” said a local travel agent and trekking expert.

Bir Billing Association president Anurag Sharma said there was an urgent need for the formation of municipal council in the area.

