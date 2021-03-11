Two sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court judges

Legal Corespondent
Shimla, August 16
Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh were sworn in as the judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan. Chief Secretary RD Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, judges of the High Court, chairperson of the Human Rights Commission Justice PS Rana, MLAs, Advocate General Ashok Sharma and the chairmen of various boards and corporations attended the function.
Before elevation, Justice Kukreja was posted as District and Sessions Judge, Shimla. Justice Virender Singh was posted as the Registrar General of the High Court. He had served as District and Sessions Judge at Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Una and Dharamsala. He had also served as Member Secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge, Shimla.
