Upper Shimla celebrates Thirshu fair

Ashish Negi

Rampur, April 24

Villagers in the upper areas of Shimla district have been organising the Thirshu fair in their villages. The fair is organised to please local deities for prosperity and a good harvest. It is believed that, if the fair is organised, the harvest of crops — such as apple, pear and other stone fruits — would be good.

During the fair, the villagers of the region danced with great zeal and fervour, pleasing the deities, who bring about happiness, prosperity and good harvest in the area, according to local beliefs.

The fair was recently organised at the Majhevati village of Rampur subdivision to pay obeisance to the local deities. Sounds of musical instruments echoed across the village throughout the day as villagers staged plays. The locals prayed to deity Ganesh Majhevati and deity Kuthalia of Lelan village, wishing for happiness and good harvest.

Long-standing tradition According to a member of the fair organising committee, the fair is organised in Majhevati on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The festival is a long-standing tradition of the area, the committee member noted.

Majhevati panchayat head Promila Mehta said people came from far and wide to attend the fair, which was held today.

The fair was organised in an effort to pray for a good harvest this year as many crops had begun the flowering stage, the panchayat head added.

Often, inclement weather conditions — such as

She said people prayed for the blessings of the deities as the danger of hailstorm loomed over the area.

Kiran Sharma, a resident of Nogli, said, “As the summers have arrived, flowering is in full swing these days. May we get a good harvest this year.”

