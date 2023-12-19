Vinay Kumar elected as deputy speaker of Himachal Pradesh assembly

Dharamsala, December 19
Vinay Kumar Congress MLA from Renuka assembly constituency in Sirmour district was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Legislative Assembly today.
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania congratulated Vinay Kumar on being unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker. Pathania said that Vinay Kumar is an able and experienced politician. Vinay Kumar has been elected as MLA for the third consecutive time from Renuka Legislative Assembly constituency.
Pathania said that Vinay Kumar was elected MLA for the first time in the year 2012 and has held the post of Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2012 to 2017. Pathania said that he is hopeful that Vinay Kumar will try to discharge the responsibility assigned to him with full efficiency and utmost competence and will live up to the public expectations.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader
'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...
Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act
Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...
IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history
In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...
Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar
Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...
6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha
The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...