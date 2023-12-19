Vinay Kumar elected as deputy speaker of Himachal Pradesh assembly

PTI

Dharamsala, December 19

Vinay Kumar Congress MLA from Renuka assembly constituency in Sirmour district was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Legislative Assembly today.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania congratulated Vinay Kumar on being unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker. Pathania said that Vinay Kumar is an able and experienced politician. Vinay Kumar has been elected as MLA for the third consecutive time from Renuka Legislative Assembly constituency.

Pathania said that Vinay Kumar was elected MLA for the first time in the year 2012 and has held the post of Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2012 to 2017. Pathania said that he is hopeful that Vinay Kumar will try to discharge the responsibility assigned to him with full efficiency and utmost competence and will live up to the public expectations.

