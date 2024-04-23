Voter awareness song launched

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 22

Kangra District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa formally launched the theme song — ‘My vote is precious and I shall cast it’ — for voter awareness at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on today.

The DC said, “It will reach the voters, especially the youth. They will be motivated to exercise their right. ”

Bairwa added that all voters were urged to exercise their franchise for a strong democracy. According to him, voting was not just a right, but a responsibility. He opined that voting was necessary to keep the democracy alive. He appealed to the voters to strengthen the democracy.

The DC said the administration had ensured all necessary arrangements at the polling stations for voting.

