Week-long Kullu Dasehra commences with Rath Yatra

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 24

The seven-day long religious and cultural extravaganza Dasehra festival commenced with Rath Yatra here today. The idols of lord Raghunath, the chief deity of Kullu, along with other idols were brought from Sultanpur in a procession and placed in a beautifully decorated wooden chariot (rath).

The descendants of the erstwhile ruler of Rupi (Kullu) valley along with the head of family Maheshwar Singh led the Rath Yatra. Hundreds of devotees pulled the Rath from the northern end of Dhalpur Maidan to the camp temple of Raghunath, which was erected in the middle of the maidan.

Traditional rituals and meeting of local Gods and Goddesses will be carried out at this maidan during the festival. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and other dignitaries witnessed the Rath Yatra.

Palanquins of Gods and Goddesses with their bands accompanied Lord Raghunath in the Rath Yatra. Men, women and children in their traditional dresses besides hundreds of foreign and domestic tourists gathered to watch the spectacular event. There was enthusiasm and fervour amidst the rhythmical sound of drums and lilting of Shahnaies.

Kullu Dasehra is being celebrated since mid-seventeenth century and celebrations begin on Vijaya Dashmi, the day the festivities end in the rest of the country. Deities from various parts of Kullu district are participating in the festival this year. Invitation had been sent to 334 deities.

Later, the Governor inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and other non-government organisations. He visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits.

The Governor also performed pooja at Raghunath Ji camp temple at Dhalpur ground. The Governor inaugurated the week-long International Folk Dance Festival by performing pooja and lighting a lamp at Kala Kendra in the evening. He felicitated the people of the valley on the auspicious occasion.

He said the people of the state deserved appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions in the present era of modernization, which needed to be carried for future generations. Various cultural programmes were held in the Kala Kendra.

Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee Chairman and CPS Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed the Governor. He said that many new additions had been made to increase the grandeur of the festival.

