Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Indora, January 18

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Manser village in the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district at 7 am today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC president Pratibha Singh and other senior party leaders received Rahul. Punjab state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring handed over the Tricolour to Sukhu and Pratibha Singh.