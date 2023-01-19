Himachal Govt forms sub-panel for Rs 1,500 grant to women

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

The government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of the promise to grant Rs 1500 per month to women aged 18-60 years. The notification for this decision, which was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the government, was issued today.

Besides Shandil, other members of the committee are Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh. Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary will be the member secretary. The committee will present its recommendations to the Cabinet within 30 days.

The Cabinet had also decided to form another sub-committee to finalise the modalities to generate one lakh employment opportunities this year.