Widespread snow, rainfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur areas

Shimla, March 31
Widespread rainfall and snowfall at some places, mainly in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, have been recorded in the state since Saturday. Besides, Shimla, Sundernagar and Solan received some hail as well.
While the weather is likely to be dry for the next two days, two back to back western disturbances will hit the Himalayan region on April 2 and April 5. It will lead to another spell of precipitation from April 3 onwards for the next few days.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the precipitation over the last two days, the number of obstructed roads has risen to 274. Also, 474 distribution transformers have been disrupted. Maximum roads are disrupted in the district of Lahaul and Spiti (259), including national highways 505 and 03. The maximum DTRs have been disrupted in the district of Lahaul and Spiti (290), followed by 47 in the district of Kullu.
Hail and plunging temperatures will cause concern among apple growers. As the bloom time is around the corner, heavy rains and hail, coupled with low temperatures, could inflict heavy damage on the crop.
The month of March has seen 24 per cent more precipitation than normal. All districts, except for Chamba, have registered higher precipitation than normal this month. The Sirmaur district recorded the precipitation which is 120 per cent more than normal, followed by Bilaspur (87 per cent higher than normal), and Mandi (77 per cent higher than normal).
Gondla in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received 22 cm of snow followed by Kukumseri 11.6 cm, Keylong 7.5 cm and Kalpa 5.5 cm while hail was recorded in parts of Sundernagar, Shimla and Solan.
