 Big Eyes’ NFT To Widen Your Crypto Portfolio with Sandbox and Apecoin In The List : The Tribune India

Big Eyes’ NFT To Widen Your Crypto Portfolio with Sandbox and Apecoin In The List

Big Eyes’ NFT To Widen Your Crypto Portfolio with Sandbox and Apecoin In The List


In the first few months of 2023, the non-fungible token that rose with the emergence of Web 3 space began to exhibit some life. The NFT market for Ethereum has grown by 68% since its November lows. The gradual increase over the past few months will likely encourage projects and creators to reconnect to the NFT market as they seek to profit from the bullish trend.

The NFTs' core technology will be a powerful component for many diverse businesses. As products move along the supply chain, NFTs may be employed to track them, providing a verifiable record and lowering the risk of scams and forgery. NFTs in real estate will offer digital; verifiable and irreversible records of ownership. Additionally, NFTs are enabling tradeable ownership of in-game assets in the gaming industry, and in the metaverse, users will be able to purchase NFTs linked to physical objects. It is anticipated that the market for in-game NFTs will reach US$15 billion by 2027.

The most promising NFT projects for 2023 are listed below for those looking to invest in NFTs with greater potential.

 

Big Eyes Favorable to NFT Surge

The latest cat-themed meme coin, Big Eyes(BIG), aims to incorporate NFT use cases into its service network. The ecosystem of Big Eyes Coin produces fame and fortune for the project and the community. NFTs are a part of the long-term strategic growth of Big Eyes. Big Eyes will venture out to sea in the inaugural NFT project. These lovely pixels won't just be works of art; they'll also give you access to Big Eyes Events.

The Big Eyes Sushi Crew is a sushi club for NFT holders who enjoy having fun, owning cute things, and eating fish-related items. Cat-themed NFTs can be bought and traded by members of the NFT sushi crew to make money. They have the potential to grow over the long term as the Big Eyes coin will increase in value, evident with its presale success.

Big Eyes have already amassed $31.55 million through presale. It recently launched a loot box campaign as a part of its presale. The newest loot box vault pin leading to rewarding three Excali-Paw Master Chests is the biggest reward. The maximum reward from the box is $1 million per box, and users can purchase it for $100,000.

 

Sandbox - Building A Unique Experience

The Sandbox is a virtual world platform providing gamers and developers the tools to create, own, and monetize their gaming assets. The platform enables communication with people who have similar interests to your own and the purchase of goods such as NFTs, real estate, and other digital assets. Sandbox users can buy land, build, and create a setting where they can easily trade their assets. In the real estate market, users can make money by either selling or managing these properties. The Sandbox is one of the most well-known and widely used metaverse platforms, with over 8000 active users every day. NFT collectors of distinctive blue-chip projects can use their tokens as avatars in the game by using the Sandbox.

Apecoin– The Prominent NFT

Apecoin is an NFT community created by Yuga Labs. The community of Apecoin uses cryptocurrency as a utility token for all of its NFT projects. The NFT collections, the top offerings from Yuga Labs, were sold out nearly instantly after going on sale. Deals of the club collection significantly increased, with the highest set selling for $3.41. A notable 30% of the Ethereum-based NFT trading in February came from Yuga Labs NFT collections. The Apecoin community has set a new standard for NFT artifacts.

 

Conclusion

NFTs will eventually change how business is done in the future. Blockchain technology offers a transparent market where artworks, in-game assets, and avatars can be distributed as NFTs. Furthermore, the ability of NFTs to demonstrate ownership might put a permanent end to fraudulent items. Although the future of NFTs for common people is still developing, it is clear that they will be around for the years ahead.

Visit the Big Eyes website to get rewarded.

Presale:  https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

2
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

3
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

6
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

7
Chandigarh

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

8
Chandigarh

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

9
Punjab

G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

10
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...

Delhi court gives bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

The court posts the matter for March 29

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...

A day after Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Moosewala’s parents are reportedly annoyed over the telecast...


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

Amritsar Police issue route plan for G-20 Summit

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Chandigarh's Sector 46 market

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Delhi Government’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed