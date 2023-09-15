Google Bard, an AI chatbot has selected its three best tokens for 2023 – Conflux (CFX), Neo (NEO), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV). These three tokens have shown bullish movements in the first half of 2023. Google Bard has predicted the three tokens to soar higher in the second half of 2023.

Summary:

Conflux price has dropped 3.21% in the past 7 days.

Neo's trading volume has increased by 184.30% in the last 24 hours.

Google Bard has forecasted a 100x surge for Tradecurve Markets after its launch on Tier-1 CEXs.

Conflux (CFX) Bearish Ahead of Major Hard Fork Upgrade

The Conflux network is scheduled to undergo a significant hard fork upgrade this week. This upgrade, set to take place at the Conflux epoch of 79,050,000, will not lead to the creation of new tokens.

Google Bard has predicted that this will be a major upgrade that could affect the price of Conflux. Before the upgrade, CFX crypto trades at $0.126520. Meanwhile, Binance has announced that it will halt all deposits and withdrawals on September 7th at 4:00 p.m. (UTC).

Despite the bearish trend in the market, Google Bard has forecasted Conflux to trade as high as $0.28 before the end of 2023. This Conflux price prediction resonates with the forecasts of many crypto experts.

Neo (NEO) Trading Volume Surges 184%

The Neo crypto, also known as the Chinese Ethereum, is showing bullish price movements today. Following the recent bearish market, the price of NEO has re-entered bullish territory, increasing in September to reach a high of $7.33.

Similarly, Neo's trading volume is also on the rise. It has increased by 184.30% to reach $84.5 million. This signals a recent surge in market activity and interest from traders. Meanwhile, Google Bard has predicted that the Neo price will trade between $8.39 and $9.08 with an average of $8.74 in 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Google Bard Bullish On TRCV

While Neo has shown bullish momentum, Google Bards has picked Tradecurve Markets as a better token considering its price trajectory and features. Currently, Tradecurve Markets is up for sale at $0.025. Notably, Google Bard has predicted a 50x in the presale stage and 100x after its launch on Tier-1 exchanges.

TCRV, the native utility token of the Tradecurve Markets platform, plays a pivotal role within the ecosystem. It provides users with a range of advantages, including reduced trading fees and the ability to participate in governance voting.

Tradecurve Markets is building the first hybrid exchange that will offer users access to several financial assets and derivatives. Users will be able to buy and sell derivatives like forex, indices, equities, forex, commodities, etc. on a single account while enjoying low fees, privacy, and control over their assets.

The derivatives market is worth over $125 trillion. As a result, Tradecurve Markets is looking to tap into this market and offer investors a chance to grow their assets. Furthermore, the platform will see a steady influx of traders from various financial markets. This factor would drive the adoption of the TCRV token and consequently bolster its value.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

