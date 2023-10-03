Terra Classic (LUNC), THORChain (RUNE), and Everlodge (ELDG) - are three remarkable cryptocurrencies that have captured the attention of Microsoft AI. With the help of cutting-edge artificial intelligence, such as Microsoft AI, the path to discovering promising tokens becomes more accessible. Keep reading this article to discover what makes these three cryptocurrencies more appealing than thousands of others.

Summary

- Terra Classic community votes to stop USTC minting

- THORChain to soar after MetaMask integration

- Everlodge to introduce a groundbreaking property marketplace

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Terra Classic (LUNC): To Cease USTC Minting?

Microsoft AI's selection of Terra Classic (LUNC) as a top token in 2023 shows its commitment to projects prioritizing community governance. In recent Terra Classic news, a new decision to halt minting and reminting activities for TerraUSD Classic (USTC) was made by its community. Thus highlighting its dedication to maintaining a stable peg with the US dollar.

This move, backed by most of the community, exemplifies Terra Classic's commitment to transparent and democratic decision-making.

With experts predicting a positive trajectory for the Terra Classic, this project showcases how community-driven governance can lead to a more robust and resilient ecosystem. Experts forecast that the Terra Classic price will surge to $0.00010267 within Q4 of 2023.

THORChain (RUNE): MetaMask Support

THORChain (RUNE) has emerged as a formidable force in the DeFi space. Microsoft AI recognizes THORChain's pivotal role in the evolution of DeFi, making it an essential pick for 2023.

Recently, MetaMask announced its support for the THORChain coin. This opens up new possibilities for seamless and secure cross-chain transactions for MetaMask's 30 million-plus global users. This partnership between THORChain and MetaMask demonstrates the project's commitment to expanding its reach and optimizing its capabilities.

According to Microsoft AI, innovation and user-focused solutions like THORChain continue to drive advancements in the cryptocurrency space. Therefore, market analysts predict the THORChain price will reach $1.19 by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Revolutionizing Real Estate with Blockchain

Everlodge (ELDG) has caught the eye of Microsoft AI for its groundbreaking approach to real estate using blockchain technology. In an industry known for its complexities and barriers, Everlodge aims to make real estate accessible and lucrative for everyone.

The unique selling point of Everlodge lies in its ability to digitize and mint real-world properties into NFTs. Also, these NFTs are then fractionalized. This fractional ownership model allows investors to enter the real estate market with minimal capital, opening up opportunities that were once exclusive to the wealthy.

Additionally, Everlodge will allow users to leverage their property-backed NFTs as collateral for obtaining short to medium-term loans. This innovative approach enables individuals who co-own properties within the Everlodge ecosystem to unlock the best value of their investments. This also empowers property co-owners with greater financial flexibility.

Currently, the ELDG native token costs just $0.019 - a 90% rise from its starting price. It is now in Stage 4 of its presale, and as it advances, so will the price. According to Microsoft AI, thanks to its ties to the hospitality industry (valued at over $4.5T), the ELDG's long-term growth is outstanding. As a matter of fact, experts forecast a 280% value rise before the presale ends.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

