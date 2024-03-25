200 varsities to use CUET-UG scores: UGC

New Delhi, March 24
UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar has said as many as 200 universities have registered to use Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-UG) scores for admission into their UG programmes. It includes 46 Central Universities, 36 State Universities, 20 Deemed and 105 Private Universities.
“The Ministry of Education (MoE) and UGC have mandated the National Testing Agency to conduct the CUET-UG 2024 for admission into undergraduate programmes in Central Universities under MoE and other participating Universities/Institutions/Organisations/Autonomous Colleges. The CUET (UG)-2024 provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country,” he said.
The application of CUET (UG) – 2024 was launched on NTA’s website on February 27 and will be closed on March 26.
NTA will conduct CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31, 2024. During this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on May 20 and 25.
