5 MP cops suspended for changing accident vehicle

Sagar (MP), March 17

Five police officials were suspended for allegedly seizing a vehicle involved in an accident and later replacing it with another one in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday.

DSP held for sexually harassing minor help Guwahati: An Assam Police DSP was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor domestic help, the police said. The DSP was posted at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat and an FIR under the POCSO Act was registered against him at the Dergaon police station.

Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari said Civil Lines police station in-charge Ajay Pratap and four other policemen had been suspended following a confidential complaint. A boy was killed in an accident earlier this year and the police had seized a vehicle that was involved and did not have a licence plate number, he said.

However, these officials allegedly later replaced the vehicle with another one in their records, the official said. The policemen were found guilty in the initial investigation, and the probe is on and the accused officials will also be heard, the police officer said.

